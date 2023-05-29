The future of public parking in the city of Meadville will likely include no downtown parking garage and an annual loss for the city’s parking fund that one official referred to as a “social subsidy.”
The possibilities were raised during discussion last week in a meeting of Meadville City Council’s subcommittee on infrastructure.
“It basically just looks bleak,” Councilwoman Autumn Vogel said regarding the most recent evaluation of the state of the Market Square parking garage. The infrastructure subcommittee consists of Vogel and Councilman Jim Roha, who did not attend the meeting. No official action was taken at the meeting, though Mayor Jaime Kinder and Councilwoman Gretchen Myers also attended as members of the public.
As for rehabilitating the garage, City Planner Peter Grella, who attended the meeting via telephone, said, “There is no option that is not very costly.”
How costly is not yet known: City Manager Maryann Menanno said a request for proposals soliciting bids for a formal structural analysis of the garage were ready to be made public after the Wednesday meeting.
But an April 2022 letter from Ashley Porter, the city’s consulting engineer, offered an informal estimate of what it would take to extend the life of the garage.
“As engineers, we can bring this structure back from near end of life or beyond,” Porter wrote, “but this will be a project requiring multiple millions of dollars.”
Nor would the projected cost be a one-time expense, according to Porter.
“If proper annual maintenance is not then budgeted and implemented,” he added in the letter, “in a decade or so the deck will be in the same shape again.”
The deck was constructed in 2003, according to Menanno.
The reason the deck is in the shape it’s in, of course, is because proper annual maintenance has not been budgeted and implemented for years.
“In 2018 there was stop-gap repairs done. Our city engineer (Porter) made the recommendation that there needed to be continual investment yearly,” Grella said. “That investment did not happen.”
Porter estimated the cost for needed repairs at $650,000 in 2017. The next year City Council approved $200,000 for a portion of the work.
In his updated evaluation last year, Porter said that rehabilitation of the parking deck would require near 100 percent removal and replacement of the metal and concrete making up each level — and before that could happen, the electrical and stormwater systems would have to be removed and later replaced.
Porter described the deck’s structural steel as being in “serviceable condition,” but he said secondary steel components such as railings, guard supports and other items all needed to be replaced.
The lack of maintenance exacerbated a design ill-suited for the area, according to Porter.
“You won’t find many like this in our region,” he wrote.
Menanno told The Meadville Tribune that one design factor is that the decks consist of a “steel pan that has concrete poured on top of it.” When the steel pans collect water, it can contribute to the deterioration of the concrete.
In seeking proposals for a formal structural analysis, the city could be paying for more elaborate confirmation of a multimillion-dollar price tag for any rehabilitation project. Vogel noted that seeking proposals does not commit City Council to going through with an assessment. Menanno has previously estimated a cost range of $30,000 to $50,000.
The question of whether the city needs the approximately 275 spaces that are available when the deck is operating at full capacity will be considered by a parking study that Grella said is in its early stages.
Demolishing the deck and replacing it with a surface lot would result in a net loss of about 220 spaces, according to recent council discussions.
Determining an acceptable level of annual losses for the city’s parking fund will be among the goals for the parking study, according to Grella, who termed such a loss a “social subsidy.”
The city’s 2023 budget projects a parking fund loss of $38,000, the first such loss since 2020, when the fund lost $88,000.
“Whatever the choices are at the end, we should always expect to lose money on them,” he said, “but that loss of money itself is what I’m calling the ‘social subsidy’ for providing the public service of public parking for the greater good of the city.”
Vogel endorsed the idea.
“By providing parking, even if we’re not recouping all of the losses that we see, we are enabling people to park downtown, shop, spend their money, businesses continue to exist,” she said. “We see something for that.”
