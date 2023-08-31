CONNEAUTVILLE — The cause of a Wednesday morning fire that gutted a home in downtown Conneautville is under investigation by state authorities.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called to the scene at 906 Main St., but the cause of the blaze had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was discovered just after 9:10 a.m. by the couple and two children inside the home at the time. All four occupants were able to get out safely, according to Allen Clark, assistant chief of Fellows’ Club Volunteer Fire Department of Conneautville.
“There was heavy smoke and flames in the front house when we arrived on scene,” Clark said. The fire caused heavy smoke and fire damage to the two-story home.
There were no injuries to personnel fighting the fire, he added.
Eight additional area volunteer fire departments were called to assist at the scene: Springboro, Summit Township, Hayfield Township, Saegertown, Linesville, Conneaut Lake, Cranesville and North Shenango Township
Clark said the call for additional manpower and equipment was due to it being a weekday, daytime fire.
The last fire units went back into service at 4:30 p.m.
