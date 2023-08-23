Black Ash Sportsman Club is hosting an introduction to handguns course on Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Course is available to ladies, men and youth. Youth must be at least 14 years old, have their hunter’s education card and be accompanied by an adult taking the class, organizers said.
Handgun safety, becoming familiar with handling handguns, course lecture and live firing (shoot different types and calibers of handguns) are planned. Handguns, ammo, and eye and ear protection will be provided. Participants can bring their own firearm, but they should not load their gun until instructed.
Class is presented by certified instructors and lunch will be provided.
Cost for the class is $65 for non-club members, $45 for youth and $40 for club members.
Class limited to 18 students. Organizers said classes fill extremely quickly.
Email RSVP to elmessner226@icloud.com. Payment instructions will be provided immediately after the RSVP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.