The Black Diamond will shine brightly this weekend with an afternoon of fun for the whole community.
Diamond Park will host the third Black Diamond event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The gathering will feature free food, vendors, kids games, activities, music and more, according to organizer Amya Ruiz, and will also provide an opportunity to highlight Black culture and Black-owned businesses in the Meadville area.
The focus on conversations about mental health for this year’s edition of the event is also especially timely, according to Ruiz.
“Mental health is heavily stigmatized in general, but especially in our community,” Ruiz said Thursday when she met in Diamond Park with members of the team planning the event. “So we’re hoping to get people more comfortable with the topic by making it lighthearted and casually offering resources.”
And if the chance for family-friendly fun and community resources isn’t enough to lure participants, there’s also the free food from McClure’s Fish House and More, one of several Black-owned businesses that will be represented at the event.
More than anything, Ruiz said, the event is meant to be a good time where everyone is welcome.
“It’s not a protest,” she added, smiling next to the Diamond Park gazebo on what was the sort of perfect spring day that participants enjoyed for the 2022 Black Diamond and that organizers hope to see again on Saturday. “It’s just a barbecue — it’s educational, it’s fun.”
The event began in 2019 as a project for a class Ruiz was taking at Allegheny College. In the years since, she has graduated and remained in the area as a social worker focusing on at-risk youth. Ruiz has also remained passionate about Black Diamond — after two pandemic-related cancellations, she brought the event back last year with the help of a team that included students from both Allegheny and Meadville Area Senior High School.
Meadville student Arizha Ott, 17, is part of the event planning team this year and has helped with developing the theme, finding performers, and arranging for games and music. Ott said much of the appeal of becoming involved was the uniqueness of Black Diamond.
“It’s something new,” she said. “We never did anything like this back in Erie, where I’m from. I like that there is an event to help celebrate the Black community, business owners and residents here.”
Allegheny sophomore Inayah Toussaint, 19, volunteered at Black Diamond last year and enjoyed it so much that she wanted to be involved in planning this year as part of her work through the college’s Bonner Service Leader program, which connects students with local community-focused organizations.
“I liked how much fun everybody was having outside — I remember it was a beautiful day out there,” Toussaint recalled. “I loved seeing the children and everybody was eating, having a nice time, dancing to music. I just liked the energy that day. It was really nice to see.”
