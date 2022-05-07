The message that Amya Ruiz most wanted to spread regarding the Black Diamond event taking place Sunday in Diamond Park was clear.
“All are welcome,” said Ruiz Friday as she stood under the gazebo roof in the park. Just as clear is the atmosphere organizers have in mind for the afternoon of food, vendors, games, dance, song and performances of all sorts.
“It’s a block party,” Ruiz said. “Come show out.”
The Black Diamond event takes place Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. rain or shine and organizers plan to fill the park with a celebration of Black culture, Black artists and Black businesses.
The theme for the event is “Black love,” and it’s meant to be interpreted broadly, according to Ruiz, who was joined by Zoe McKen and Richard Ofori, part of a team of five Allegheny College students who worked with Ruiz, a 2021 graduate of the school, to organize the event.
In addition to free food from the Black-owned McClure’s Fish House & More, along with vegetarian and vegan options from Pampered Palate Cafe and Bistro, there will be an open mic during the event and family-friendly activities.
“It’s a good time,” McKen said of the afternoon gathering. “It’s a way for people to make connections and be able to come into contact with people that they wouldn’t normally come into contact with.”
As a first-year student at the college, McKen knows first-hand that making such connections — especially off campus — can be a challenge.
“When me and all my friends got here, we were like, ‘Whoa, it’s so different,’ being that we were all from major cities,” McKen said, “and coming to somewhere where it’s not as urban and diverse as we’re used to.”
Ofori, a junior who like McKen came to Allegheny from New York City, said he was drawn to working on the Black Diamond event for similar reasons, as well as the hope of bridging the town-and-gown divide that is sometimes an issue in small cities, like Meadville, that are home to a college.
“Ever since I’ve been here, and also with COVID being much of a factor, I haven’t really seen much community engagement or much interaction,” he said. “This also, for me, is to get to know the community members of Meadville — to get to see some face-to-face.
“What we hope,” Ofori continued, “is that people meet each other and they continue to build on strong bonds after this event.”
For Ruiz, Sunday’s event is a chance to continue what was meant to be an annual tradition with contributions from both students at the college and off-campus community members. As a student, she was involved with the first event in 2019 and the second, which was planned for April 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic.
While the cancellations we’re disappointing, the success of the first Black Diamond was enough to interest Ruiz in continuing the nascent tradition. In fact, she said, it’s part of the reason she’s still in Meadville.
“I stayed because I kind of like it,” she said. “I got to know the community and I became closely connected to it. I became passionate about bridging the gap between Black Allegheny students and Black Meadville residents because for a lot of Black Allegheny students — there’s not a lot of us so we kind of feel isolated.”
Now, after the pandemic-related hiatus, the event is back, she continued, and organizers hope to build on rather than compete with Mother’s Day, which also falls on Sunday.
“We have some Mother’s Day crafts,” she said. “It’s a Mother’s Day event — I would take my mother. If you’re looking for something fun to do on Mother’s Day, this would be it.”
YOU CAN GO
Black Diamond takes place Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. in Diamond Park. The free event will feature food, games, performances and more centered around the theme of “Black love.” A celebration of Meadville’s Black artists, businesses and culture, all are welcome to join in.