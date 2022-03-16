Black Ash Sportsman President Carl Pelino announced the group received a $3,000 cash grant award from the NRA Foundation.
Pelino said at the March meeting, “We’re very thankful to the NRA Foundation for again helping us with our youth programs. One of the primary benefits of this award will be helping the Maplewood High School Youth trap team have modern trap throwers to practice with as well as to complete in competitive shooting. We’re also grateful for the continuing efforts of everyone that helped make this all possible. It’s going to be great to be able to welcome more young shooters with the addition of the new ‘modern’ PAT Trap, replacing the 50- to 60-year-old Winchester trap thrower.”
The total cost of the new thrower is $9,000 and the club will cover the additional cost of the thrower and any modifications needed for the trap house.
Funds for the NRA Foundation are raised through local Friends of NRA banquets. Friends of the NRA is a grassroots fund-raising program that fosters community involvement to organize and, with help from NRA field staff, plan community events for firearms enthusiasts.
The Tool City Friends of the NRA banquet is scheduled for May 21 at Pampered Palate Catering and Conference Center in Saegertown.