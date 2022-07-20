The July match of the Black Ash Sportsman Handgun Adventure Trail will be Sunday. Shooting begins at 9 a.m.
Organizers said this is a woods walk silhouette shoot with classes for a .22 rimfire rifle, a .22 rimfire hand gun, and centerfire handguns. These three major classes are also split between scope shooters and open sight shooters. There are also separate classes for youth shooters (16 and under) and all youth shooters shoot for free.
All scorecards must be returned to the registration desk by 4 p.m.
The club is located on Clark Road right off of Route 27 Approximately 12 miles from Meadville and 15 miles from Titusville.
• More information: Visit www.blackashsportsman.org
