Black Ash Sportsman Club will host a silhouette shoot on Sunday.
Organizers said this is a woods walk silhouette shoot with classes for .22 rimfire rifle, .22 rimfire handguns and centerfire handguns. Those three classes also will be split between scope shooters and open sight shooters. There are also separate classes for youth shooters (shooters 16 and under) and all youth shooters shoot for free.
Shooting will begin at 9 a.m. Scorecards must be returned by 3 p.m.
Black Ash Sportsman Club is located on Clark Road, just off route 27 approximately 12 miles from either Meadville or Titusville.
• More information: Visit www.blackashsportsman.org.
