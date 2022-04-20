The Black Ash Sportsman Club clay target ranges will be open for the summer for both trap and skeet shooting. These shoots are open to the public.
The Monday Night Trap League will start May 2. Signup will be from 4 to 7 p.m. There is league shooting, practice and a Lewis Class available.
The Tuesday Night Skeet will start May 31. Signup will start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday nights will be for practice rounds of skeet and participation in the Piazza Skeet league.
Beginners are welcome with instruction available for adults or youth.
No ammo is available at the club located at 84010 Clark Road, Guys Mills.