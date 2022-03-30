GUYS MILLS — Black Ash Sportmans Club, 8410 Clark Road, Guys Mills, will hold an intro-to-handguns course for women, men and youths on May 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Youths must be at least 14 years old, have their Hunter Education Card, and be accompanied by an adult taking the class.
Participants will learn handgun safety. Handguns, ammo, and eye and ear protection will be provided. Participants may take their own firearm (no loaded weapons until instructed to do so). A box lunch will be provided.
Cost for the class is $40 for members, $65 for non-members and $45 for youth non-members. The class is limited to 18 students. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required.
Email reservations to elmessner226@icloud.com A payment registration form and instructions will be provided after reservations.
• More information: Call Eric Messner at (814) 827-9708.