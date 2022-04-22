The early-evening scene inside the St. Brigid Roman Catholic Church social hall on Thursday was deceiving.
The room, at first glance, seemed relatively sedate and undoubtedly innocent: About 30 figures, most of them gray-haired, were seated around rows of card tables. In the corner, a table festooned with a “Happy Birthday” message offered treats; a few mostly-full bottles of wine waited on another table nearby. The quiet was broken here and there by low murmuring, the sound of cards hitting the tables, instructions and reminders lobbed from one partner to another across the table: “Low diamond,” “play the queen,” “you’re on the board,” “king of diamonds.”
But underneath the veneer of civilized behavior, the St. Brigid Bidders, the Meadville chapter of the American Contract Bridge League, were engaged in something less refined — and that’s exactly what draws Lois Lightt to the tables each week.
“It’s not just a game,” she said of the habit-forming pastime. “It’s a wargame.
“Out for blood,” Lightt added with a hint of a smile after a hand in which she took 11 of 13 tricks — one more than she had bid.
Blood may be the object when it comes to cards, but club members say it’s the rewarding social experience that keeps them coming back. The spirit of camaraderie was on display Thursday as card players serenaded and toasted Lightt and her fellow birthday girl Evelyn Lawrence. Lightt will turn 100 on Monday; Lawrence turned 99 last Saturday.
Not only are the two the oldest members of the club that traces its history back to the mid-20th century, they were among the most eager to get back to playing in person last year, according to Barb Grzegorzewski, who organizes the weekly contests with her husband, Steve.
“How long do I have to wait to play bridge again?” Grzegorzewski recalled hearing from both women.
For Grzegorzewski, Lightt and Lawrence’s longevity as bridge players isn’t surprising.
“Bridge helps you reinforce the brain,” she said as Steve helped her set up the tables before other other players had arrived. “You’re not sitting there passively watching TV. You’re actually actively thinking.”
The results back up Grzegorzewski’s theory, at least when it comes to Lightt and Lawrence.
Though older, Lightt is newer to the game than Lawrence, having learned to play at Meadville Family YMCA in the early 1990s. She approaches the game the same way she does her other activities, according to club member Debby Martin, with “a lot of spunk.”
The other activities have been curtailed of late following a fall last summer. As a result, doctors told Lightt to cut back on her dancing, so these days she limits herself to the slow numbers. She has also cut back on the golf she used to play, so bridge remains all the more important for her as a social activity.
“Once you play bridge, you have lots of friends — all sorts of people,” Lightt said with a glance toward the snacks and birthday cakes waiting in the corner. “Just look at all this stuff.”
The cakes had to wait, however, as Lightt and the rest of the room continued playing. The soon-to-be centenarian’s spunk was on display after she won a bid of three no-trump, meaning that she had to take a total of 10 tricks with no suit designated as trump. Played with a standard deck of cards, a hand of bridge consists of 13 tricks — a trick being a round of four cards with the person playing the highest card winning the round and then leading the first card for the following trick.
Before any cards are played comes an auction round where partners take turns bidding how many of the 13 tricks they think their team can win using a particular suit as trump or by choosing no-trump. All cards in the trump suit outrank cards of other suits, no matter their value, but the trump cards can only be played under certain conditions.
When playing no-trump, as Lightt was on this occasion, the winning card is the highest of whatever suit was played first for that particular trick. Rules that strike most newcomers as convoluted are second nature to players like Lightt and Lawrence, as was evident when Lightt began playing the bid she had won.
She began by taking three tricks with cards from her hand — the queen of diamonds then the ace and king of hearts. Next she moved to the dummy — the cards of the bid winner’s partner are turned up on the table for all to see while the bid winner plays both hands — winning two more tricks with the queen of spades and king of diamonds. Taking the next trick in her hand, she won nine tricks in a row to open the hand and took two of the last four to secure the game for her team.
Lightt was pleased with the win, but it didn’t go to her head and she said that overall she rated herself as a medium-level player.
Lawrence, a few tables away, was more modest, saying, “I don’t think I do anything well anymore.”
Her fellow club members, on the other hand, expressed a notably different opinion when Lawrence was asked, “Are you a good player?” during a quiet moment between hands.
“Yes!” came a chorus of voices near and far.
Once again, the results back up the assertion: She and Grzegorzewski finished first at the club’s March 31 meeting, and Lawrence is often among the top scorers, Grzegorzewski said.
Lawrence has been playing since just before the U.S. entered World War II. She was 18, she recalled, and she and seven girlfriends learned to play from the mother of one in the group. She’s been playing ever since because while players age, the game doesn’t get old.
“It’s a challenge every hand,” Lawrence said. “Every hand is different.
“And,” she added, “you get together with really nice people.”
And after seating yourselves comfortably around square tables, perhaps with a glass of wine nearby, you go to war with those nice people.
That’s exactly what Lawrence did moments later. Using the two-over-one bidding system that has become pervasive in recent decades of competitive bridge, she won a bid to win a total of 10 tricks using spades as the trump suit. Quickly winning a trick with the ace of clubs from her hand and the queen of spades from the dummy, she then lost two, won another and lost a third to the ace of spades — the highest trump card had been held by the other team, and Lawrence had purposely drawn it out.
Six tricks into the hand, Lawrence still had a long way to go with only three of the 10 tricks she needed to avoid being set. Unruffled, she won four in a row, moving between her hand and the dummy, lost one, then took the last two to complete her contract.
Despite the win, she saw room for improvement.
“I should’ve made four” tricks, she said as the players gathered the spent cards. “My finesse didn’t work because Mark (one of her opponents) had all the big boys.”
With cake to eat and more hands to be played, there was no time for dwelling on the unexpected distribution of high cards. Before she moved on to the next deal, however, Lawrence paused to reflect on a question regarding longevity that so many near-centenarians hear on a frequent basis: What is the secret to a long life?
“I don’t know,” she said with a laugh. “People ask me that and I always kid them and say, ‘Well, I eat lots of red meat and get no exercise.’”