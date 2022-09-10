Visitors to a movie under the stars event in downtown Meadville tonight will have a chance to check out the city’s latest public mural as progress continues on a public space designed to draw together diverse members of the community.
The ARC of Crawford County will host a showing of the Disney film “Encanto” at The Arc Community Greenspace, located on Market Street between Arch and Chestnut streets, from 6 to 10 p.m. The movie will begin shortly after dusk as conditions allow.
The animated story of a charmed but imperiled town in the mountains of Colombia won’t be the only thing worth looking at, however. Also on display is the recently completed “Birds on a Wire” mural.
“It’s an opportunity for ARC clients and the rest of us to come together,” artist Amara Geffen said of both the movie night and the greenspace more generally. “It’s an inclusive community space.”
Geffen has helped to coordinate efforts to transform the former site of the Meadville Club since 2018, when it was acquired by The ARC. The latest mural, featuring 11 aluminum cutouts of birds against a green background, joins “Bloom Where You’re Planted,” a mural completed on the Snodgrass Building next door in 2020. The earlier mural features an orange background with cutouts of enormous flowers stretching up nearly the entire height of the three-story building.
The new mural is located on and incorporates the back of 964-966 Park Avenue, more familiarly known as the location of McClure’s Fish House and More and the Boynton Street Church of God Revived.
Geffen said efforts were made to relocate wiring and other utility equipment on the building’s rear to create a cleaner “canvas” for the mural.
“It’s a pretty busy wall, unlike the Snodgrass Building, which is more of a blank slate,” she said. “It presented a lot of design issues.”
When funding couldn’t be secured for those efforts, the many stakeholders involved in developing the site realized they would have to lean into their canvas as it was and “make it work,” Geffen said during a walk through the greenspace this week.
That’s when the idea for the white birds, each about three feet tall and made from two pieces of aluminum, the top one powder-coated white and featuring cut out designs, came about, Geffen recalled.
Planning for a third mural located adjacent to the greenspace, this one on the rear of 940 Park Avenue, home to Bill Lawrence’s Personal Fitness, is expected to continue this month. The work has been supported in part by a four-year Creative Communities grant for $25,000 per year from Pennsylvania Council on the Arts with additional support from Allegheny College, The Arc and an anonymous donor.
