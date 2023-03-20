By Keith Gushard
Driven up by multiple factors, relief from higher egg prices might not happen any time soon.
It’s been a combination of things that pushed up prices since 2022 — the biggest of which has been the impact of avian, or bird, flu killing off tens of millions of chickens.
Since early 2022 to March 8 of this year, more than 58.6 million birds in 47 states have either died as a result of bird flu virus infection or had to be killed due to exposure to infected birds, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The previous largest bird flu outbreak in the U.S. was in 2015 — affecting 50.5 million birds, but it was limited to 21 states — less than half the current number, according to the CDC.
Other impacts include increased feed, energy and labor costs, according to observers.
Fewer birds, coupled with inflationary pressure during the past 12 months or so, pushed up prices dramatically.
The price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs surged in 2022 — going from a national average retail price of a $1.93 a dozen in January 2022 to $4.25 by December 2022.
The price surged in January of this year, hitting $4.82 a dozen before starting to ease a little, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
A March 13 check at Meadville area grocery stores found retail prices for a dozen large Grade A eggs ranged between $3 and $4.75 for a dozen, depending on the grocer.
“It’s really been a combination of things,” Alex Baloga, president of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, said. “The drop in the number of birds has been an impact, but so has been increased labor, energy and grain prices.
The culling of tens of millions of birds, without all of them being replaced as of yet, has meant more than a 6 percent drop in egg production, according to Baloga.
The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact, too, as families and individuals passed the time by baking — increasing the demand for eggs prior to the bird flu outbreak in early 2022, he said.
“It’s stuck because it’s something to do as a group or on your own,” Baloga said of cooking and baking at home. “Demand from consumers has been up so there’s more consumption and there’s less production.”
Dolly Neely, a farmer in Jackson Center in Mercer County, has raised chickens on her Birdseye View farm for more than eight years. She’s seen the costs for her 100-chicken flock about double during the past 18 months.
“The price of feed went up from about $4 for a 50-pound bag of corn in mid-2021 to $7 now,” she said. “A bag of non-GMO (genetically modified organism) crumble feed has gone from $13 or $14 a bag to $20 for a 40-pound bag.”
The increase in her production costs caused Neely to up the prices of her eggs.
“They were $2 a dozen but I’ve had to charge $4 a dozen to cover the price of feed,” she said.
“Like anything, the prices probably will go back down, but not unless the price of feed goes down — and I doubt it will go back to what it was,” she said
Greg Martin, a poultry educator with Penn State University Extension Service, said until inflationary pressure starts to ease, egg prices will remain high.
“If you look at the CPI (Consumer Price Index) for food, you will see that prices for all food groups are up due to inflation,” Martin said in an email to the Tribune. “The three top costs to raising a chicken are: feed, energy and labor. All three have grown this past year. When coupled with the national inventory for chicken going down at the same time, this will raise poultry and egg prices.”
