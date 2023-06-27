HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate voted Monday to advance a bill to the state House that if adopted into law, would allow state parole agents of the Department of Corrections (DOC) to wear body cameras.
State senators also voted to move bills that would provide Medicaid coverage for pasteurized donor human milk, allow the state police commission to fingerprint police officer applicants as part of criminal background checks, and strengthen the court-appointed guardianship system.
Of the four bills, only the measure on body cameras received opposition. Senate Bill 260 from Sen. Devlin Robinson, R-Allegheny, passed 44-5. Five of the upper chamber’s 22 Democrats voted in opposition.
The proposal doesn’t seek to mandate the use of body cameras. It allows for state police-approved training and the option to deploy cameras for DOC parole agents while clearly identifiable as being on official duty.
According to Robinson, Pennsylvania’s Wiretap Act doesn’t authorize state parole agents to wear body cameras as it does for deputy sheriffs, municipal police officers and state troopers.
Senate Bill 500, known as Owen’s Law, is a bipartisan measure introduced by Sen. Michele Brooks, R-Crawford/Lawrence/Mercer, and Sen. Judith Schwank, D-Berks. It was reintroduced from last session after having stalled in committee. In a cosponsorship memo, the legislators said the latest version was revised to require coverage only from Medicaid and not also from private insurers as last session’s version had sought.
Donor milk would be medically prescribed for children younger than 12 months. The milk must come from a licensed milk bank in Pennsylvania or through a hospital licensure process.
To qualify, mothers must be medically or physically unable to produce maternal breast milk. The milk is meant for babies with low birth weight, heart problems or other issues including neonatal abstinence syndrome — infants born to mothers who ingested opioids or other drugs while pregnant.
“Owen — whose family lives in Indiana, Pa. — was born at a gestational age and birth weight slightly below hospital criteria that would have made him eligible to receive human donor milk. Owen sadly passed away after contracting a serious gastro-intestinal inflammation. Had my bill already been enacted, Owen would have received donor milk because of his birth symptoms and medical needs,” Brooks said.
Senate Bill 506 addresses court-appointed guardianship. The proposed bill would have courts appoint an attorney for anyone entering guardianship regardless of their ability to pay, create a certification process largely applicable to professionals who have three or more guardianships, require the court to consider less restrictive alternatives to guardianship and, if that’s not possible, show that alternatives were considered and were not feasible.
Senate Bill 836 allows the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission to conduct fingerprint-based criminal history checks on municipal police officer applicants including those seeking work at school-based police departments. According to a fiscal note on the bill, the FBI has already granted a waiver to the commission to currently conduct the fingerprint checks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.