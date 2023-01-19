More than $67,000 in 2022 property tax payment must be refunded to the owner of the Connect 55+ senior apartment complex in Meadville.
The reason for the $67,545.39 refund is a miscalculation of both city and county real estate taxes regarding a Local Economic Revitalization and Tax Assistance, or LERTA, designation on the property.
Under LERTA, property taxes on improvements to a property are exempted for a given time period on a sliding scale, usually 10 or 20 percent a year, until the full property tax rate is reached.
Crawford County will return $32,965.53 in overpayment of 2022 county real estate taxes due a billing error by the city of Meadville, Christine Krzysiak, the county’s treasurer, said at Wednesday’s work session of county commissioners.
The refund is due to a LERTA not being applied to the county real estate taxes on the apartment building portion of the property by the city, she explained.
The city treasurer’s office handles billing of county property taxes within the city.
Meanwhile, the city will return $34,579.86 for overpayment of 2022 city real estate taxes, M. Michelle Sampson, the city’s treasurer, told The Meadville Tribune.
The overpayment error was discovered in early January as the county treasurer’s office was balancing out its books for 2022, according to Krzysiak.
“We found we had too much (county real estate tax) money from the city’s Third Ward,” she said.
It then led to a recheck of real estate tax state tax calculations for Meadville’s Third Ward. The Connect 55+ apartment complex is located between upper Arch and Pine streets in the city’s Third Ward.
Sampson said a refund check for the $67,545.39 is being sent to RM15 Holdings LLC, owner of Connect 55+, from the city treasurer’s office.
The county will reimburse the city $32,965.93 for the county’s share of the overpayment, Krzysiak said.
County commissioners are expected to act on the matter at their voting meeting next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.