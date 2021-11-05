Meadville Tribune
Former Cambridge Springs potter Bill Campbell was scheduled to be one of 10 Edinboro University of Pennsylvania graduates recognized during a Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony Thursday evening in the Frank G. Pogue Student Center.
The event included awards for both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic-related postponement of last year’s ceremony.
Campbell, a member of the Edinboro class of 1974, was honored with a special tribute as part of the 2020 awards, according to a release from the university.
With his wife Jane Campbell, Campbell operated Campbell Pottery Store and Gallery for 30 years before retiring in June.