Now that spring is officially here, those who enjoy the feel of a cool breeze on their face as they take a quiet bike ride — but don’t have the money to splurge on buying a bicycle — there is another option: You can rent a bike through the Meadville Bikeshare program.
Three years ago, the nonprofit Northwest Pennsylvania Mobility Alliance Inc. (a part of the Crawford Area Transportation Authority, or CATA) came up with the idea and it has been very successful.
Tim Geibel, executive director of CATA, said the board “wanted to find a way we could add to the vibrancy of the downtown. We wanted to give people another option of mobility to access Ernst Trail or downtown Meadville.”
The program has bikes available for rent at four locations: Meadville Market House, the CATA office on Pine Street, Bean’s Auto (at the head of Ernst Trail), and the Meadville Family YMCA.
Geibel said the locations were chosen based on where the board believed would be the best access for riders.
For example, he said many people use the YMCA for exercise and it is in close proximity to many employers around Diamond Park. The theory was many people may rent bikes on lunch breaks for a quick ride to relieve stress or get exercise.
The Market House also was designed around the center of the town to allow easy access, as was the CATA office.
Bean’s Auto was chosen because of its proximity to Ernst Trail. Many people who use the trail for hiking also utilize it for biking, including families.
The program currently has 35 bikes available with six at the Ernst Trail site, which is “by far the busiest location,” Geibel said. To him, that is indicative of people using the bikes for a way to enjoy the trail in a manner other than walking or running.
According to several health-related websites, bicycling is one way to burn calories and stress. The activity also helps to relieve stress for healthier living.
Geibel notes records show that individuals often have started at the Market House but ended at one of the other three locations, which indicates they used the bike as a mode of transportation rather than one for exercise or casual biking.
One of the unusual aspects of the program is that riders don’t need identification to rent the bikes.
Users must have a smartphone with Bluetooth connection. Before renting the bikes, they must access the Koloni app. After doing that, they create an account through a credit card link.
Users then can go to one of the sites and swipe the phone app, which unlocks the bike. Then the clock starts ticking. When finished, they return the bike to one of the four locations. The person locks the bike and swipes the phone, which records the time and calculates the time — and cost — for the credit card charge. Cyclists can ride as long as they want with no need to notify anyone.
Hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and cost is $2.50 an hour.
Geibel said in the first two years since the program started, bikes have been rented 1,300 times, and they have had “very minimal problems.” The use of the smartphone and credit card ensures the necessary steps to prevent losses of bikes.
It is another way for people who enjoy riding a bike to do so without purchasing one and finding storage room for it during the winter months.
The program also allows tourists to enjoy the sites and scenery of the area without having to transport bikes from home.
Although CATA, which operates the bus service for the county, operates on state and federal funding, this program receives no public aid.
Sponsors for the program include Meadville Medical Center, ErieBank, Marquette Savings Bank, Hagan Business Machines, and Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We could not do it without our sponsors,” Geibel said. “They are wonderful.”
Geibel is excited about the program, noting it is not only for solo bikers, but for families as well. Plans are to expand the program this year, he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.