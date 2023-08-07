The large locked wooden box that was carried into the conference room of the Meadville City Building just before 2 p.m. on Friday had a slot across the width of the top and, in large block letters above and below the slot, brief instructions: “Place bids here.”
The box, once opened, revealed four sealed bids for the planned demolition of the former Park Avenue Cinema.
Meadville Redevelopment Authority is expected to vote on whether to accept one of the bids when it meets Wednesday.
The four bids ranged widely, from $55,000 to $225,000 for the base demolition project, and from $5,595 to $90,000 for an alternative option of installing metal siding on a remaining wall after the demolition is complete.
The low bids of $55,000 and $5,595 for the demolition and the siding installation, respectively, were submitted by the Waterford-based Empire Excavation & Demolition Inc. The next lowest of the four bidders was Minniefield Demolition Services LLC of West Mifflin, which bid $140,000 for the demolition and $20,000 for the siding installation.
A shared wall on the building’s southern side makes tearing it down more complicated, and more costly, than it might otherwise be, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno, who early this year estimated the cost of demolition at $60,000 to $80,000.
The goal, Menanno said in February, is to make the property more attractive to a developer in hopes of recouping the cost of demolition as well as the $21,000 the Redevelopment Authority paid to purchase it at the Tax Claim Bureau’s judicial sale in May 2022.
The theater has been closed since mid-2019.
