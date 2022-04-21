Bidders at the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau’s May 6 judicial sale of properties now have less than a week to preregister as required by state law.
Pennsylvania’s Act 33 of 2021 now requires all bidders to be preregistered 10 days in advance of a county’s judicial sale of properties as well as a county’s tax upset sale, according to Christine Krzysiak, the bureau’s director.
Act 33 of 2021 requires a tax claim bureau to provide a list of the registered bidders to the municipalities 10 days in advance of any sale. Crawford County has a $10 filing fee for each bidder to cover paperwork processing costs by the bureau.
Monday at 4:30 p.m. is the last day for all bidders for the May 6 sale to register with the office, Krzysiak said. Bidder numbers cannot be issued to anyone who fails to register.
The new law requires a bidder to register for each sale. It also means there are multiple requirements in effect for bidders.
Full bidder requirements and a list of sale properties are online at crawfordcountypa.net/treasurer. Information also is at the bureau’s office within the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office at the courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
The judicial sale is at 10 a.m. May 6 in the Assembly Room at the courthouse.
• More information: Call (814) 333-7332 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or visit the bureau office.