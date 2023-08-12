VERNON TOWNSHIP — Bidding for the next phase of infrastructure improvements at Meadville Medical Center’s Vernon Place property in Vernon Township has been extended until Aug. 18.
Initially, bidding was to close Friday at 2 p.m. on the construction of new water, sewer, stormwater, electric, and communications infrastructure in the second phase of the Vernon Place development.
Bidding was extended to Aug. 18 by consent as potential contractors requested additional time, Brian MacMurray, Meadville Medical Center’s vice president of ancillary services, said.
In addition to various utility lines, work includes repair, replacement and reconstruction of the property’s private roadway system as well as new sidewalks, curbs and landscaping.
The site is part of the former Meadville Mall location along routes 6, 19 and 322 west of Meadville and is being readied for future retail development.
In December 2021, the medical center was awarded a $700,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program state grant for a second phase of internal road and infrastructure improvements.
In February of this year, medical center officials announced they had reached a formal agreement with Cocca Development Ltd. of Youngstown, Ohio, to purchase about 4.3 acres of land on the site from the hospital.
Cocca Development plans to add a 46,500-square-foot retail development with a TJ Maxx department store and possibly two other retail shops on the site. The construction estimate is $2.4 million, according to the zoning permit that Vernon issued to Cocca on July 11.
