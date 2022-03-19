A Meadville man on a motorized bicycle sustained suspected serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to city police.
Jesse Hoffman, 33, was transported to Meadville Medical Center after the crash at the intersection of Park Avenue and North Street at about 7:04 p.m., according to police.
The collision occurred when Jamie L. Moore, 35, of Cochranton was traveling south on Park Avenue in a Subaru. The notification released by police did not record the vehicle model.
As Moore approached the intersection with North Street, she turned left into Little Caesar’s Pizza, 801 Park Ave., without yielding to oncoming traffic, a witness told police.
Hoffman’s bicycle then collided with the back passenger-side fender of the vehicle, according to police.
Online court records showed that Moore was cited Thursday by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville for registration and certificate of title required.