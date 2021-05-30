CONNEAUT LAKE — A bicycle-pickup truck crash in the borough of Conneaut Lake this afternoon has claimed one life.
A 52-year-old man who was riding a motorized bicycle was killed in the 1:25 p.m. crash at State and South Seventh streets, Scott Schell, Crawford County coroner, told the Tribune.
The man’s identity is not being released at this time as Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office are trying locate the man’s next of kin.
The man was riding on the motorized bicycle on South Seventh Street when it came onto State Street, which also is Route 322, Schell said.
The bicycle then was struck by a westbound pickup truck.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple blunt force trauma, Schell said.
