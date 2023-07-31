TITUSVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall at 107 N. Franklin St.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and activities will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All attendees should bring a bicycle and helmet and be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can sign a permission slip for participation.
Preregistration is available by visiting PennDOT.pa.gov/district1 and selecting the “Bike Rodeo Registration” tab.
The event is open to all children ages 5 to 12.
Participants will compete at various stations that teach safe biking habits. Titusville Police Department will conduct helmet and bicycle inspections for all riders prior to participation.
A random drawing will be held to give away two bicycles donated by Titusville Methodist Church. A limited amount of free helmets will also be provided by the church, and a free hot dog lunch will be supplied by Rep. R. Lee James.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.