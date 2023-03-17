The 164 employees of Bethesda Lutheran Service recently got the makings of a delicious treat from their employer.
Bethesda Lutheran Services provided the ingredients for a pasta dinner to its 100 employees in Meadville, 15487 State Highway 86, and 64 employees at the Erie location, 462 W. 18th St., on Monday.
Employees received a box of spaghetti, a jar of pasta sauce and a loaf of Italian bread.
The idea came from Bethesda Chief Executive Officer George Trauner, whose wife works as a guidance counselor at Corry Primary School in Erie County. Employees at the primary school received the same items for a pasta dinner, so when Trauner’s wife came home with the food, he thought it was such a good idea he wanted to do it at Bethesda.
Marci Dickson, administrative assistant at Bethesda, said the employees loved the idea.
“They’ve sent emails to George thanking him and telling him what a wonderful thing it was to do,” Dickson said. “A lot of them went home that night and had spaghetti for dinner.”
Dickson said providing the dinners was not something expensive.
“It was something small, but it meant a lot to people,” she said.
Bethesda Lutheran Services offers behavioral and mental health services to children, youth and families across western Pennsylvania.
