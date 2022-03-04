WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Most of the buildings at Bethesda Lutheran Services in Meadville have generic names, such as A-1, rather than being named after people.
Not anymore.
On Thursday, Bethesda Lutheran Services dedicated a new building with two wings, all named for people near and dear to Bethesda, 15487 State Highway 86.
The building, W.S. Wise Hall, a new 20-bed residence hall, is named after the man who donated 130 acres of farmland to the Pittsburgh Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church “for the care of children who are without their parents and are left without homes or material aid in the world.”
Wise Hall consists of two mirror-image wings around a common area in the middle, with one side that will house up to 10 youths in a psychiatric residential treatment program and the other side offering specialized residential treatment for court-ordered cases.
The property originally housed the Orphans’ Home of the Pittsburgh Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. It’s official date of incorporation was January 1919.
Now, 103 years later, the property includes 360 acres of land. The property no longer houses an orphanage, but Bethesda Lutheran Services is still in the business of caring for children and families who need help. The facility serves youth who need help with issues with trauma (including from human trafficking), mental health, psychiatric and truancy issues.
On Thursday, W.S. Wise Hall was dedicated with a ribbon cutting and reception for Bethesda administrators and staff, members of the board of directors, the family of the late Ida May Right, Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce, and Crawford County Children and Youth Services.
Also present was state Sen. Michele Brooks, who helped secure $100,000 in funding for the project from the Neighborhood Assistant Program.
Dan Burek of Construction Services of Pennsylvania LLC, the general contractor for the project, also was recognized.
W.S. Wise Hall houses two wings. One is named for the Rev. Ralph Yeany, the first superintendent of Bethesda, and the other one is named for Ida May Right, a longtime board member and dedicated supporter of Bethesda.
George Trauner, executive director of Bethesda Lutheran Services, welcomed everyone to the ceremony. Trauner is the seventh CEO in Bethesda’s history.
He especially thanked the staff of more than 175.
“This agency can’t do what it has done for 103 years without the people who work here,” Trauner said, adding the agency has grown from an $8 million budget to a $15 million budget. “We serve well over 2,000 youth a day.”
Bethesda Lutheran Services includes the Meadville facility plus two facilities in Erie County, community programming, and alternative education programs in Crawford and Erie counties. It also serves some youth in Venango and Butler counties.
Trauner said it was a special day for the organization.
“We have the opportunity here at Bethesda Lutheran Services to offer a state-of-the-art facility for our youth in Erie and Crawford counties,” he said.
The day was also special for Alice Dalmaso, a five-year-member of the board. Dalmaso grew up near the Bethesda property. Her father was friends with one of the superintendents, and Dalmaso was a caseworker there after graduating from college. She has developed a slide presentation on Bethesda from the first 50 years to the present.
“It’s quite an event,” Dalmaso said about the ceremony. “We can honor the man who made this all possible and that he had the vision of an orphanage.
“For it to take 100 years is just phenomenal, and we couldn’t be more pleased.”