Several years ago, Alice Getty Dalmaso’s mother sold Swim Queen swimming pools, and her father, who was a building contractor, installed the pools.
In 1965, Dalmaso’s mother sold a swimming pool to Bethesda Lutheran Services, 15487 State Route 86, Meadville. Her father installed the 20-by-40-foot pool. Dalmaso said her father also did work for Bethesda, like remodel buildings, at a discounted rate.
The pool area had barbed wire around it because Bethesda Lutheran Services serves troubled youths. But Bethesda’s chief executive officer, George Trauner, said that would no long suffice for an agency that dealt with trauma.
So Dalmaso, a longtime member of Bethesda’s board of directors, donated funding for a fence to be installed around the concrete deck of the pool area.
Another board member, the Rev. James Neal, and his wife, Susan, also made a donation to Bethesda, this one for a recreation facility, which is adjacent to the pool. Neal, a 12-year board member, wanted to give back.
On Wednesday morning, Dalmaso and the Neals joined Trauner, the Bethesda staff and other board members as new signs were unveiled during a dedication ceremony for the fencing and recreation facility.
Dalmaso grew up near Bethesda. Her childhood home was “a stone’s throw from Bethesda, across the field.”
“I’ve been a lifelong neighbor and friend of Bethesda,” Dalmaso said. “When I was in eighth grade and our brick house burned to the ground, Pastor William Claney was the first one there the next morning with blankets and canned goods when we were sheltering with neighbors.”
Dalmaso went on to say that, because her father was a building contractor, he rebuilt the brick house exactly the way it was prior to the fire.
Today, the house is the Right Start for Young Mothers Specialized Setting.
“And so, through the years, I’ve stayed connected to Bethesda as a case worker here, serving as emcee for several reunions, and now I’m on the board,” Dalmaso said. “I continue to volunteer at their fundraising events. I saw the opportunity to give back to Bethesda.”
The new recreation facility is named for the Neals, who said they wanted to donate funding because they “just believe in the work Bethesda is doing.”
The Reverend James and Susan Neal Recreation Center has a dining area with a kitchenette and tables, a gathering area with games and a big-screen television, a snack area with a popcorn machine, and a movie theater.
“Serving on the board is an eye opener to the needs of the children today — broken homes, lack of parental leadership and today’s problems,” Rev. Neal said.
“We believe children need to have a chance at a positive and successful life, which is the basis of what they do here,” Susan Neal said.
This coming September will be 52 years of Neal being ordained, and he is now retired. But he still gets called to serve.
“They have me out every Sunday,” he said. “I travel all over the place.”
Even though the Neals live in Ford City now, one place he travels to is Meadville, as he remains a board member for Bethesda. He said there have been changes at Bethesda over the years, but the name remains the same.
“The word ‘Bethesda’ is from Scripture,” Neal said. “It means a place of healing.”
He said the logo also has Christian symbolism.
“The house with the lights means it is welcoming; the windows form a cross to mean Christ’s love is acted out here, and the mountains mean the challenges that each of us face each day,” he explained.
Trauner said Bethesda has been blessed over the years with many donors.
“A big thank you to Rev. James and Susan Neal and Alice Dalmaso for their wonderful gifts,” Trauner said.
