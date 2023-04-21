Bethany Christian Services of Western Pennsylvania announced Thursday the expansion of the Recovering Mothers with Newborns (ReNew) program to Meadville, and invites the public to an open house to learn more about it.
ReNew was created in response to the overdose epidemic in Pennsylvania and its impact on children and families.
The program, initially offered in Lancaster County, provides specialized case management and wraparound support services for pregnant and parenting women with a history of substance use, as well as incarcerated mothers, empowering them to overcome systemic barriers and helping them parent their children. ReNew’s expansion will allow Bethany to serve 30 women at a time in Meadville, officials said.
￼“I am thrilled to have ReNew expand to Meadville so more women can access resources that can help them fight addiction,” said Jaime Kinder, mayor of Meadville.
Since the establishment of the ReNew program in 2019, 70 percent of the mothers who have entered the program have graduated. The goal of ReNew is to be part of the solution to addressing the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania, to cultivate the health and wellness of families in the community, and to keep children from unnecessarily entering the foster care system.
“Too often, pregnant persons who use drugs are punished and isolated to the detriment of their health,” said Lesha Powell, satellite branch director of Bethany Christian Services of Meadville. “A harm reduction approach is necessary to supporting all pregnant and postpartum persons on their continuum of use and to keeping families together. Now, more than ever, life-saving programs like ReNew are needed.”
The open house is set for April 28 from 9 a.m. noon at the Bethany office, 898 Park Ave., Suite 16.
• More information: Visit bethany.org/locations/us/pennsylvania/meadville, call (814) 350-7644, or email lmpowell@bethany.org.
