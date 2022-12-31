This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
4. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan
5. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
6. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly
7. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
8. “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich
Paperback fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
3. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
4. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman
5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
6. “Circe” by Madeline Miller
7. “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
Non-fiction
1. “Two Times and Out: An American World War II Soldier’s Journey: From Tank to Stalag to Freedom” by Carl Maurana
2. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
3. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham
4. “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” by John “Chick” Donohue & J.T. Molloy
5. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
6. “What If? 2” by Randall Munroe
7. “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity” by Bill O’Reilly
8. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” by Bono
