UNIVERSITY PARK — While the Penn State Berkey Creamery has been famous for its ice cream for decades, it is now gaining national recognition for other dairy products.
At this year’s World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest, the Creamery earned two first-place awards for its butter pecan ice cream and black raspberry frozen yogurt. It also brought home a third-place trophy in the sharp cheddar category. Last year — the Creamery’s first time entering the contest — it won first place for its chocolate milk.
Tom Davis, Creamery manager, said the honors are a true testament to the high quality of its products beyond just ice cream.
“We are very proud of our ice cream and the fact that our butter pecan received top honors in its category,” Davis said. “But it’s also immensely gratifying to be recognized for our frozen yogurt and sharp cheddar cheese this year, in addition to our chocolate milk last year, proving we’re more than ice cream. It’s a testimony to our dedicated employees who craft and manufacture these products.”
The contest, sponsored annually by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, is unique as the only contest in North America that includes all types of dairy products. Cheese, butter, yogurt, ice cream, cottage cheese, fluid milk, whipping cream, sour cream and whey processors can all be entered. Top manufacturers from across the continent, such as Land O’Lakes and Cabot Creamery Cooperative, enter regularly.
Davis credits many variables for the Creamery’s success. For example, while many companies produce ice cream that is between 10 and 12 percent butterfat, the ice cream from the Creamery is 14 percent, giving it a creamier texture. Additionally, recipes and processes are constantly evaluated and tweaked to improve the products on a continuous basis.
But perhaps most importantly, the Creamery staff notes, is the years of experience and teamwork that have played the key roles on the road to success.
While Terry Grove, dairy products processor for ice cream; Bill Kurtz, dairy products processor for milk pasteurization; and Bob Rosenberry, dairy products processor for cultured products, run the processes for making the past two years’ award-winning products, the three of them all agree it’s a team effort.
“Our teams are together every day, relying on each other’s expertise as we continue to test and improve our products,” said the three, who combined have more than 100 years of experience in the dairy business. “We’re like an engine — we all play a key part to have it run smoothly. The entire team takes pride in keeping the tradition of the Creamery going as we also help prepare the next generation of employees and experts.”
In addition to being a great opportunity for recognition, Davis said participating in the contest is also helpful for receiving valuable feedback that can help improve the products. But he said the benefits don’t stop there.
“Being recognized for the quality of our products not only reflects positively on the Creamery, but also the College of Agricultural Sciences and the University as a whole,” Davis said. “As the largest university creamery in the country, we provide not only a revenue stream but also showcase the wealth of food science knowledge and research here at Penn State, which helps recruit students and faculty.”
The Creamery was established in 1865, first housed in a barn located behind present-day Old Main. Ice cream making courses began in 1892 and went on to educate generations of ice cream makers including Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, who later founded Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream. The Creamery found a few homes on campus over the years before settling in its current location in the Food Sciences building in 2006.
