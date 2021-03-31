A key member of the women's suffrage movement in Pennsylvania called Crawford County home.
Alice Bentley was a suffragette born in Wayne Township in 1859 who went on to be among a group of eight women who became the first female members of the General Assembly of the Pennsylvania Legislature.
Ron Mattocks, vice president of the board of the Crawford County Historical Society, has taken an interest in Bentley and her role in history. He wrote an article about her in 2016 for the historical society's blog, Crawford Messenger.
Mattocks said Bentley was a "progressively minded" figure who saw the suffragette movement as a "passionate cause" for her. However, after being dissatisfied with the impact of women voters on the 1920 presidential election — the first election in which women nationwide were able to vote after the passage of the 19th Amendment earlier that year — she decided to take matters into her own hands.
"Just being able to vote wasn't enough," Mattocks said.
Running in the 1922 election at the age of 63, Bentley launched a very personable campaign as a Republican. Mattocks called Bentley a very "hands-on" and "people-oriented" person, something that carried over to her campaigning style.
"She literally drove her car all over the county, meeting people one-on-one during the campaign," he said.
Her efforts paid off, with Bentley winning the primary for state representative with more than 57 percent of the vote, according to Mattocks, and achieving victory in the following general election.
Drawing on her past as an educator — she taught elementary school in Guys Mills and later Meadville for 20 years — Bentley was a major advocate of education while in government. In fact, she became the chair of the House Educations Committee during her time in office, becoming the first woman to serve as a chair of a Pennsylvania General Assembly committee.
She would also go on to become the first woman to serve as the speaker pro tempore of the General Assembly, and later helped found the National Council of Republican Women.
However, while her leadership roles proved important, Bentley faced difficulty in pushing legislation of her own. An education bill aimed at assisting teachers was unable to advance far in the legislative process, something Mattocks speculated may have had to do with her relative newness to guiding political actions within government.
Nevertheless, Mattocks said Bentley helped establish a "foothold" for future generations of women to become elected to state government. Mattocks noted Bentley was mindful of getting her male counterparts to view her and her fellow female representatives as equals. The female representatives even once considered a resolution encouraging the men to smoke around them, something the men otherwise avoided.
Despite the role Bentley played in women's suffrage in Pennsylvania, Mattocks said the historical society is unaware of any major historical markers, museum displays or artifacts honoring her. In fact, Mattocks said there was little information on her when writing his article.
"I think that actually speaks to a larger issue in that I don't think people realize how many amazing women have come from Crawford County and their accomplishments and the impact they've had," he said. "Everybody goes right to Ida Tarbell."
It was this lack of attention on Crawford County women outside of muckraking journalist Tarbell that drove Mattocks to first write about Bentley.
Bentley held her office until 1928, retiring to spend time at her home on Arch Street in Meadville as well as in St. Petersburg, Florida. She died in 1946 at the age of 90 and was buried in Mount Hope Cemetery in Randolph Township.
