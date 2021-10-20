CONNEAUTVILLE — The benefit dinner planned for Friday at the Conneautville Amish Community Building has been canceled.
Benefit dinner canceled
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Marjorie A. Daniels, 90, of Meadville, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at UPMC Hamot. She was born November 19, 1930, in Busti, NY, a daughter of Harry and Ruth Whiting Anderson. She married Robert C. Daniels July 9, 1955. He preceded her in death August 29, 2018. Marjorie was a 1952 graduate…