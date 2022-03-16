CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee has three more benches that can be purchased in honor or in memory of someone or to recognize a cause.
Committee member Sandy Eldridge told Conneaut Lake Borough Council at last Wednesday’s meeting that one bench is available near the first section of the floating metal docks, and two others are available near the intersection of First Street and on the south side.
A donation of $3,500 is required which offsets the expense originally paid by the committee and goes back into an account to benefit the borough, she said.
She also reported the new decorative light poles between Second and Third streets are available for recognition plaques. There are five available for a donation of $5,000 each.
Eldridge also reported the committee has replaced some flags on Fireman’s Beach which were faded or torn.
The group also continues to work with officials from the Ernst Trail to have the trail extended to Conneaut Lake.