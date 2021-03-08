Wednesday marks the return of Meadville, The Beloved Community Fair, an annual collaborative event meant to highlight various organizations and businesses active in the Meadville area.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair will be held virtually instead of at its usual location of the Meadville Area Middle School gymnasium. Running from 6 to 8:30 p.m., the event will have businesses taking turns making presentations about themselves to the public, moderated by a group of panelists.
Flyers with a QR code have been distributed to Crawford Central School District students which can be scanned to allow people to attend the fair. Alternatively, people can attend by logging in to shorturl.at/ptHR2 in order to attend.
Dr. Armendia Dixon, president of the Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund, admitted to some nervousness over holding the event online.
"For me it's scary because of the technology involved," Dixon said. "But we certainly didn't want to pass up the opportunity of letting this year go by without asking our vendors to really come on board and talk about their year and their struggles too."
The fair is organized by Allegheny College, Crawford Central School District and the Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund. This year will be the fourth iteration of the fair.
The participating organizations who will be making presentations are myriad, including Crawford County Career and Technical Center, Armstrong Cable, Women's Services and the Meadville YMCA. In total, around 25 organizations are expected to present.
While the online format will be a notable difference to the fair this year, Dixon believes it will come with its own benefits.
"I think one advantage will be that will be able to focus more on the organizations that are presenting," she said. "The fair is so big that everybody has to rush to try and get to all of those stations. With the virtual community, that will not be the case."
The panel for the fair will be made up of Joe Galbo, a well-known volunteer and Crawford County's chief tax assessor; Allegheny College professors Nancy Smith and Becky Dawson; Allegheny College Bonner Scholar Osbaldo Meza; and Lillian Groover, a student at Meadville Area Senior High School who participates in a mentoring program at Meadville Area Middle School.
Besides the organization presentations, one focus of the fair will be a time capsule being sponsored by Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund. The time capsule will be buried in Diamond Park and Dixon said it is intended to reflect how Meadville adapted to and lived through the pandemic.
The fair is open to anyone who wishes to attend, but Dr. Dixon said the technology involved is only able to accommodate around 500 participants.
For more information on the fair, contact Meadville Area Middle School Principal Scott Lynch at (814) 333-1188 or Dixon at armendia.dixon1@gmail.com.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.