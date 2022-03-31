ERIE — Penn State Behrend’s Speaker Series will conclude on Tuesday with a talk by Sarah Thomas, the first woman to work on an NFL officiating crew.
The program, which begins at 7:30 p.m. in McGarvey Commons, is free and open to the public.
Thomas, a Mississippi native, was the first woman to officiate a National Football League game. She has worked as a line judge, and then a down judge — a new, gender-neutral title for what had been called the head linesman — managing the line of scrimmage.
At Super Bowl LV in Tampa, she stood in the tunnel, her parents’ initials written in Sharpie under her black-and-white jersey. Then she went to work. Her hat, whistle and flag were collected at the end of the game, which the Buccaneers won, 31-9. The items are now on display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Thomas attended the University of Mobile on a basketball scholarship. She came to football later, in 1996, when she accompanied her brother to an orientation meeting for aspiring officials. She already was comfortable being the only woman in a room.
“I was raised with brothers,” she told Elle magazine. “I played in a men’s basketball league. I have never allowed my gender to be a crutch or a reason for people to act a certain way.”
For 10 years, she officiated youth games. In 2007, she was hired by Conference USA, a network of southern universities that compete in the NCAA’s Division I. That led to a series of firsts: Thomas was the first woman to officiate a major college football game, the first to officiate a bowl game and, in 2011, the first to officiate in a Big Ten stadium.
The NFL noticed. In 2015, Thomas was added to the league’s officiating roster. Her first pro game, on Sept. 13, 2015, pitted the Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans. The Chiefs won by a touchdown.