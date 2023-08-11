There’s more to Party at the Pines than meets the eye. Whispering Pines Golf Course owner Bill Kingzett said there are things going on behind the scenes that the public might not know about.
“We’d love to also share with you about how the MASH Football Boosters (Ray Collins) and Conneaut Lake All Sports Boosters (Rennae Morini) are guests bartending the concerts under staff supervision,” Kingzett said. “They will have earned over $10,000 for their combined programs upon completion of this year’s concert series.”
Also, the Conneaut Lake wrestling program is manning the parking for a $5-per-car donation and doing a great job, Kingzett said.
“We have also started a film internship program with some professors from Cleveland State University, where they (students) receive college credit for their efforts and earn money at the same time,” he said. “One of last year’s graduates earned a position working with the Cleveland Guardians baseball team.”
