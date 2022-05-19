“Library After Hours” will offer book lovers the chance to explore Meadville Public Library today from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Designed for kids from kindergarten to sixth grade, the event gives a chance to go behind the scenes at the library, according to organizers.
“We’re also eliminating any outstanding fees on children’s cards so they’ll be all set for summer,” the library said in announcing the event.
Participants are invited to dress as their favorite literary characters for an evening of stories, puppet shows and book-themed games.
They will also be able to meet local authors such as graphic novelist Brenna Thummler, and writers Suzanne Williams and K.L. White-Hartman, according to Ann Noonen of Crawford Central School District. Characters such as Waldo, Ms. Frizzle of “Magic School Bus” fame and a Jedi knight will also be on hand.
The event is a collaboration between the library, Crawford Central and Crawford County K-12 Career Education Alliance and is part of Remake Learning Days Across America, which includes more than 100 events designed to inspire active learning in northwestern Pennsylvania this month. Remake Learning is a Pittsburgh-based network of educators working to create “engaging, relevant, and equitable learning practices in support of young people navigating rapid social and technological change,” according to the organization’s website.
“This is a great way to elevate our community partners,” said Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, spokesperson of Remake Learning Days of Northwestern PA, regarding events like “Learning After Hours” taking place across the region. “Local libraries, community learning centers and studios, museums, and schools, are all doing great things and engaging students in hands-on learning events. During Remake Learning Days we get to highlight that innovation and become a connected community helping spark new interests which could potentially develop into a life-long passion and a possible career path for our youth.”
“Swim into Summer with STEAM,” another Remake Learning event, takes place Monday at Cambridge Springs Public Library from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Come down to the library,” organizers said in announcing the event, “and grab your family kit that will include an ocean layers STEM project, ingredients for bubbling shell painting, and the fun science of magic swimming fish!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.