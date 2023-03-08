Allison Beers of Guys Mills has announced her candidacy for PENNCREST School Board.
Beers will crossfile for both the Republican and Democratic nominations in the May 16 primary.
Beers has been a Crawford County resident her entire life and is a PENNCREST alumnus, having graduated from Maplewood High School in 2008.
Beers earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Pittsburgh in 2016 and now is employed as a medical social worker. She previously has worked for nonprofit organizations and has volunteered with various community service programs.
Beers said she looks forward to advocating for the children, teachers, community and taxpayers of the district.
She and her husband, also a Maplewood graduate, are the parents of one child.
