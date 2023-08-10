Perhaps the only thing as plentiful as the bedbugs at Holland Towers these days is the frustration.
Tenants, having lived with a steady and now suddenly resurgent infestation for more than two years, have had enough.
The building’s management, eager to eliminate the pests — not to mention the labor, expense and inconvenience they cause — is spending more on exterminators and considering harsher tactics toward noncompliant tenants.
The only stakeholders thriving under the status quo seem to be the bedbugs themselves.
“We spent $7,000 during the month of July because of the increases in infestations,” Vanessa Rockovich, executive director of Meadville Housing Authority, told board members on Wednesday during their monthly meeting.
The authority spends about $1,000 to $1,500 on pest control in a typical month, she said after the meeting.
According to the monthly extermination report, 25 units in the housing facility on Market Street remain under treatment for bedbug infestations — the same number Rockovich reported to the board in June but more than double the number being treated in May.
The war on bedbugs
As the authority prepares for extensive renovations at Holland Towers later this year, 31 apartments are being kept vacant and tenants occupying units designated for renovation are being moved into vacant units that are not yet slated for updates.
Given the vacancies, nearly 25 percent of the building’s occupied units are currently being treated — a slightly larger percentage than in September 2021, when 32 of the 132 units were being treated for bedbugs. Another 22 units were also being treated for cockroaches at the time. The following month, residents picketed in front of the building in hopes of drawing widespread attention to their plight.
Over the months that followed, the number of units being treated steadily declined, eventually falling to under 10. As more months passed, however, the pests known to most people as the cartoonish villains of a bedtime nonsense rhyme proved a recalcitrant foe, and the infestations proved far likelier to provoke shame than smiles.
With the monthly reports hovering around a dozen units being treated each month, authority staff members cited noncompliance among tenants as the reason the problem continued to linger. With the comparatively lower numbers, the issue received a bit less attention in monthly meetings, but board members expressed frustration last month in response to the sharp increase in known infestations.
“Any other landlord,” board member Tom Youngblood said of noncompliant tenants, “would document and get rid of them.”
“We’ve been at this a lot of years,” board member James Rozakis said. “Anybody that doesn’t know we have a problem just doesn’t care.”
Lingering or festering?
Pre-renovation inspections in early June led to the discovery of previously unknown and unreported infestations, according to Rockovich.
Asking why anyone would fail to report an infestation elicited a momentary glimpse — almost like a bedbug sighting — of the frustration the situation has produced.
“A couple of those cases,” she said after a pause, “the tenant didn’t have (bedbugs), somebody came to their apartment that did have, sat on the furniture — and it doesn’t take long — and that person walked out and that’s how quick…”
The next step for management, Rockovich continued, is “a harder approach” for tenants with infestations. At the authority’s July meeting, she said one early effort would be warning letters to such tenants outlining where they can and cannot go in the building. Some such letters have already been issued and on Wednesday Rockovich said a “big batch” was in the works.
“If we don’t start telling them they can or can’t” congregate in certain areas, she explained, “then the whole building’s going to have bedbugs.”
Tenant frustrations
Failure to follow the directives on avoiding public areas, not visiting other tenants or allowing visitors and other expectations could lead to eviction. It’s an outcome that Rockovich expressed reluctance to implement last month, but that some residents increasingly fear, according to Jackie Commins, a tenant on the building’s third floor and president of the Holland Towers Resident Council.
After attending the board’s meeting, Commins was joined by residents gathered at a table on the grounds outside the building. One emphasized that all three of their units were bedbug-free. Even so, their frustration, years in the making, was edging into desperation.
Commins listed the officials she has contacted in addition to the Housing Authority, but to little avail, including Meadville City Council members, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, and staff members at the Pittsburgh field office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which provides funding for public housing agencies like the one that operates Holland Towers.
The women criticized the authority for steps it has and has not taken, then called for more proactive steps but denounced the impact of some parts of the “harder approach” Rockovich had promised.
“We’re just not getting anywhere,” Commins said, throwing up her arms in a combination of despair, outrage and disbelief for the third time in as many minutes. “The Housing Authority needs to take responsibility instead of blaming us. It is their responsibility to get rid of the bedbugs, not ours for noncompliance. They cannot kick us out if we have bedbugs, and that is exactly what they are trying to do.”
Tenant fears
Asked what she would like to see changed, Commins stopped short of saying, “Everything,” but she had a variety of ideas.
Commins criticized both the implementation and the effect of the authority’s attempts to prevent those with long-running infestations from using common areas and interacting with others.
The authority should be inspecting all the apartments, but the recent inspections were too superficial, according to Commins.
With regard to the warning letters, she said, some people seem not to heed such warnings and suffer no consequences. Those who do obey the authority’s warning letters, on the other hand, endure negative mental health consequences due to the resulting isolation.
Commins had recently visited the apartment of one such resident, she said — but not before spraying herself liberally with Lysol in hopes of preventing bedbug bites. Despite the disinfectant, she said she still received three bites from the pests while she was in the other woman’s apartment.
Those who can move from the building have done so, the three women said. Others have tried, but when prospective landlords hear they live in Holland Towers, “they just hang up,” one said.
Their acknowledgment that in some cases residents contribute to the situation seemed to add to their frustration.
“If you have a resident that’s not capable of doing their part,” Commins said, her tone becoming more insistent, “find a way to help them.”
Many residents feel unheard and disrespected, according to Commins. Recurring problems with other issues like elevator maintenance and general upkeep add to the frustration. Faced with little progress in the fight against pests, some residents are taking things into their own hands, buying insecticides targeted at bedbugs — even as they worry that being found doing so could be cited as grounds for eviction.
“People are so afraid in here. They’re afraid to speak up. They’re afraid to say what their rights are because they think they’re going to get evicted,” she said of the low-income seniors and people with disabilities who reside in Holland Towers. “They don’t have any other place to go.”
But a lack of options doesn’t justify the long-running issues tenants have faced, according to Commins.
“We shouldn’t have to live like this,” she said.
