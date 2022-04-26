Crawford County Conservation District will host a beavers program from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 4 at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center.
The program will take place at Stainbrook Park picnic shelter No. 1.
Participants should meet at the shelter before they will go for a walk on the nature trail to look for signs of beaver activity near Woodcock Creek.
District Educator Kathy Uglow will lead the program.
All nature center events require pre-registration, organizers said. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
• To register: Call (814) 763-5269.