A police officer from southeastern Beaver County sustained serious injuries in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon as he was returning from a training class in Meadville, according to statements posted to New Sewickley Township’s social media accounts.
Cpl. Gregory Carney of New Sewickley Township Police Department was traveling south when a northbound driver crossed the median and struck Carney’s police vehicle, according to a statement posted to the township’s Twitter account at 5:58 p.m. Carney was transported by ambulance to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Corporal Carney and his family,” the statement concluded. “As details become available, additional details will be made public at a later time.”
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) investigators remained at the scene of the crash just after 7 p.m., according to a spokesman for the Butler-based Troop D. No additional details were available.
The PSP Northwest Training Center is located at 195 Valley View Drive. Tribune attempts to reach officials at the center were unsuccessful.