CONNEAUT TOWNSHIP — The anticipated reopening date for Beaver Center Road in Conneaut Township has been extended to Oct. 8.
The closure is necessary in order for a pipe under the roadway to be replaced with a hybrid box culvert, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said in making the announcement. The work will be done between the intersection with Lester Road and the intersection with Carpenter Road near the village of Steamburg. The road has been closed since Aug. 2.
A detour remains posted using Route 198, Turkey Track Road (Route 4006), and Conneautville Road (Route 4003).
The work will be completed by PennDOT employees from the Crawford County maintenance facility.