CONNEAUT TOWNSHIP — Beaver Center Road (Route 4001) will be closed to through traffic in Conneaut Township from Aug. 2 to Sept. 10, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
The closure is necessary in order for a pipe under the roadway to be replace with a hybrid box culvert, officials said. The work will be done between the intersection with Lester Road and the intersection with Carpenter Road near the village of Steamburg.
A detour will be posted using Route 198, Turkey Track Road (Route 4006), and Conneautville Road (Route 4003).
The work will be completed by department employees from the Crawford County maintenance facility.