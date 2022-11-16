CUSSEWAGO TOWNSHIP — Two bears, two vehicles and two collisions. It all adds up to a score of Bears 2, Vehicles 0.
For the second month in a row, Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville have had to investigate a vehicle-bear collision on I-79 in Cussewago Township.
Neither collision resulted in injuries being reported, according to police.
On Thursday, Leslie A. McMillen, 36, of Erie, was driving north on the interstate at Milepost 159 in the township when her sport utility vehicle collided with a bear just before midnight, police said.
After impact, McMillen’s SUV coasted to a stop in the right northbound lane, leaving the vehicle disabled, police said.
Both McMillen and a 10-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the SUV, were uninjured, police said. Both were wearing seat belts, according to police.
Last month Matthew J. Godish, 18, of Pittsburgh escaped injury on the interstate when his car collided with a bear.
Godish was driving north near Milepost 156 in Cussewago Township when his car struck a bear at 8:28 p.m. Oct. 9, according to police. Godish was wearing a seat belt.
After the collision, Godish was able to maintain control of the vehicle and steered to the shoulder of the roadway, according to police. Godish’s vehicle also was not able to be driven from the scene, police said.
However, neither news release from state police indicated the fate of bears involved.
