CUSSEWAGO TOWNSHIP — A Pittsburgh man escaped serious injury after his car collided with bear on Interstate 79, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Matthew J. Godish, 18, was driving north on the interstate near Milepost 156 when his car struck a bear that ran into the roadway at 8:28 p.m. Oct. 9.
Godish didn't have sufficient time to react and his car struck the bear head on, police said.
Godish was able to maintain control of the vehicle and moved to the shoulder of the roadway, according to police, who said his auto was not able to be driven from the scene.
Godish was wearing a seat belt and had a suspected minor injury, police said.
The news release from state police did not indicate any injuries to the bear.
