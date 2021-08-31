Pennsylvania State Police at Corry made two arrests and issued several dozen citations and warnings during a sobriety checkpoint in the Corry area over the weekend, as state police barracks in the region prepare for additional checkpoints in connection with Labor Day weekend.
Corry troopers made one driving under the influence (DUI) arrest and one drug-related arrest in the sobriety checkpoint, which lasted from 10 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release. Eighteen summary traffic citations were issued along with 20 written warnings.
The Corry checkpoint is one of several in the region that have taken place or been announced.
State police at Erie announced Monday that a sobriety checkpoint would be conducted between Friday and Sunday in order “to deter driving under the influence infractions.”
Last week the Meadville barracks issued a similar press release, stating that troopers would be conducting “sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols at various locations, times, and dates throughout this holiday season.” That announcement indicated that the DUI enforcement efforts could continue throughout September.
Both statements urged those who plan on drinking alcohol to designate a sober driver and cautioned against the use of legal and illegal drugs.
“Even the use of prescription drugs can render an operator incapable of safely operating a motor vehicle,” police stated.