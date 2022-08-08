CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — John Bausch stopped working in the firemen’s food booth long enough to see his grandson who was in the Pet Parade at the Cambridge Springs Fireman’s Carnival recently.
Then Bausch heard Deputy Mayor Delores Hale, who was on the stage, talking about Rose Smith.
Smith had been chosen the recipient of Cambridge Springs’ Outstanding Citizenship Award for 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was not formally recognized because there was not a carnival last year.
“And then Delores started talking about me,” said Bausch, who realized he was the recipient of this year’s Outstanding Citizenship Award. The award is presented by the Borough of Cambridge Springs.
“This recipient of the 2022 Cambridge Springs Outstanding Citizenship Award is someone who has volunteered his time and money to many organizations and projects throughout our community,” Hale said.
His list of community involvement includes volunteering for fire service at 14, starting with the Venango Volunteer Fire Department. He now serves with the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department
He was a baseball coach for 17 years, from 1992-2009.
Bausch serves on the Venango Cemetery Board and the Cambridge Springs High School Hall of Fame Committee and is part of the school’s football chain gang.
He created two special fundraisers — one for the Cambridge Springs sesquicentennial in 2016 and one for the Cambridge Springs VFD’s 100th anniversary in 2019. He sold etched collector mugs celebrating each event and then donated the funds to the fire department.
“We would probably all be astonished by the amount of monetary donations he has made to numerous organizations and special fundraisers, and he is a huge booster to everything at our school,” Hale said.
Bausch has owned Bausch’s Service Station for 23 years.
“He has run an outstanding, dependable business that provides good, old-fashioned service, including pumping your gas and checking your tire pressure and oil,” said Hale, adding that Bausch is honest when it comes to your vehicle’s service.
Bausch, 57, said, prior to owning the service station, he worked there for former owner Ted Closky since 1985.
Bausch and his wife, Kathryn, have been married since 1987. They have two sons, Nathan and his wife, Heather, and Dustin. They have a daughter, Meghan Ebright and her husband, Jacob. The Bausches have one grandson, Brody, 4, and another grandson, Maverick, who is expected to arrive in August.
Bausch said Cambridge “is a very nice community.”
“They put the military banners up, which is nice, but a lot of hometown heroes are not on a pole, they’re behind the scenes,” Bausch said.
He also said the community greatly supports his business.
“The community is good to my business, and I want to give back any way I can, be it to youth organizations or any organization.”
Bausch was presented a certificate from Hale and Mayor Randy Gorske, and his name will be engraved on a wooden plaque with nameplates of prior recipients.
Bausch being named the recipient of this year’s award was a well-kept secret. He had no idea until Hale was reading his list of accomplishments.
“I heard Delores talking about Rose, and she started speaking about my past history,” Bausch said. “I was really caught off guard.”
Now, Bausch is ready to talk to the committee that selects the recipient of the Cambridge Springs Outstanding Citizenship Award.
“I’m going to say to them that my 2023 nominee would be Delores Hale. Let them try to keep that a secret!” he said with a laugh.
• • •
Smith honored as 2021 outstanding citizen
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cambridge Springs didn’t have an opportunity to formally present the borough’s 2021 Outstanding Citizenship Award to recipient Rose Smith.
Prior to the presentation of the 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award recently, Deputy Mayor Delores Hale announced some of Smith’s accomplishments that earned her the award and the right to have her name engraved on a plaque with other recipients.
Smith’s roots were planted in Cambridge Springs in the mid-1950s. She and her husband, Mark, lived on Church Street and raised three children. Rose had her own upholstery business.
She had been employed at the Ben Franklin variety store and the historic Riverside Inn.
Smith joined the Cambridge Springs Heritage Society in the 1990s. She focused on finding a location for the historical museum. The museum at 26 Federal St. celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020.
In 1997, she launched a research project that eventually reinterred the remains of Job Van Court, one of the first settlers of Cambridge Springs, in the lower cemetery.
Smith did various work with the local cemeteries, includes getting veterans headstones. She helped St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with its centennial and assisted with two books.
Smith is now retired from the museum, but Hale said, “Our great human resource is only a phone call away.”
