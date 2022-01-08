With rosters from Meadville’s finest and Meadville’s bravest, a charity hockey game taking place this afternoon could make the Meadville Area Recreation Complex the safest place to be in Crawford County.
It might be a good thing that players in the “Battle of the Badges” feature a number of nurses and emergency medical personnel in addition to police officers and firefighters, according to Evan Kardosh of Meadville Central Fire Department.
“A couple of the guys and girls don’t normally play as often or push ourselves to the limit for sports as much as we do work,” Kardosh joked just before a final practice session for the game, “so there might be some oxygen cylinders on the bench.”
Sgt. David Gredler of Meadville Police Department, who came up with the idea for the game and helped organize it with Kardosh, said that it won’t just be Meadville personnel taking to the ice.
“It’s a county-wide effort,” Gredler said. In addition to city personnel, Team Fire — “the bravest” — will also include nurses and EMTs from the area while Team Police — “the finest” — will feature state troopers and probation officers.
Like Kardosh, Gredler still considers himself a beginner when it comes to hockey, but he said “celebrity all-stars” joining both teams will help ensure that spectators see some great action on the ice.
“These are local hockey-type celebrities that have played in the past,” Gredler said. “In the Meadville community, they’re definitely names people will recognize.”
Now 43, Gredler acknowledged that his late start in hockey meant his chances of making the NHL are “a little bleak.” He began skating a couple of years ago out of a desire to work on the ice with his son, a youth hockey player.
As Gredler and Kardosh gained experience in an adult learn-to-play sessions at the MARC, the idea for a fire vs. police game began to take shape, before being derailed last year by the pandemic.
Now, Gredler thinks players and spectators are more than ready not only to have some fun but “to let off some steam.”
That’s not to say, Gredler was quick to point out, that he expects to see players letting off steam in the form of the fighting that has been known to mar hockey games from time to time. He anticipates an atmosphere more in keeping with that seen in celebrity all-star games, he said.
But the spirit of friendly competition didn’t prevent either Gredler or Kardosh from offering predictions on the game’s outcome.
“I think we have a really good shot,” Kardosh said. “We have some talent that’s sneaky good, so I think we’re going to sneak up on the cops a little bit.”
A slightly deeper bench could offer Team Police an advantage as they patrol the ice, but Gredler immediately sought to extinguish such talk.
“We’re a little shorter than the fire department,” he said, “but I figure they need the help more than we do.”
