Have you ever had a bat in your house? Are you fascinated with brown bats?
The Crawford County Historical Society will host local bat expert Terry Lobdell for a free educational program on Thursday at 7 p.m. on the front lawn of Mount Hope: The Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum.
Lobdell has spent decades working with the French Creek Outdoor Learning Center, local nonprofits, interested individuals, and project in Florida and Missouri, educating the public on species of bats, their habitats, how and why they find their way indoors, how to properly house them and more, organizers said in making the announcement. He will present an informational program on bats as well as answer any questions.
This program is free. Light refreshments will be served during the program.
• More information: Call (814) 724-6080.
