SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — The 18th annual Bass Classic team fishing tournament to benefit the United Way of Western Crawford County returns Friday to the waters of Conneaut Lake.
There will be 28 teams competing in the tournament, which is presented by Channellock Inc. and hosted by Bassmasters of Crawford County.
Two-person teams, consisting of one professional and one amateur registrant, launch from the Iroquois Boating and Fishing Club dock at 7 a.m. Friday with weigh-in set for 1 p.m. on the club’s lawn. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five teams in the event.
The public is invited to join for the weigh-in and prize presentation at the club, 10733 Konneyaut Trail, on the east side of Conneaut Lake.
The annual fishing tournament is a fundraiser for the local United Way's annual campaign. It has raised more than $285,000 since the its inception allowing the United Way to support more than 20 local nonprofit agencies.
