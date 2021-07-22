SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — The 17th annual United Way of Western Crawford County Bass Classic takes place at Conneaut Lake on Friday. About 30 two-person teams will launch from the dock of the Iroquois Boating and Fishing Club at 6:45 a.m.
Spectators are invited to join the competitors for a 1 p.m. weigh-in on the club lawn.
Teams, consisting of one “professional” and one amateur angler, will go after largemouth and smallmouth bass in hopes of winning one of the cash prizes awarded to the top five finishers.
Proceeds from the event, made possible by Channellock and Bassmasters of Crawford County, will benefit United Way of Crawford County.